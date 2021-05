TN received 1,482.99 MT oxygen by trains

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway has so far delivered 1,482.99 MT of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Tamil Nadu by 25 Oxygen Express trains. The 23rd Oxygen Express from Bokaro Steel City in Jharkhand, with 84.99 MT in four containers arrived at the Inland Container Depot in Tondiarpet at 11 pm on Wednesday.

On Thursday 1.10 pm, another Oxygen Express from Rourkela in Odisha arrived at Kudal Nagar in Madurai with five tankers carrying 66.12 MT of oxygen. The 25th Oxygen Express also loaded at Rourkela reached Madukkarai in Coimbatore with six tankers carrying 89.28 MT of oxygen on Thursday afternoon. Another Oxygen Express rake, dispatched from Jindal Steel Siding, Dolvi, Maharastra, with four containers carrying 70.31 MT of oxygen will reach TN on Friday.