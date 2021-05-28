TN received 1.5k vials to treat mucormycosis: Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central government on Thursday informed the Madras High Court that Tamil Nadu was given 1,540 vials to treat mucormycosis. The court noted that the number of cases was reducing, and suggested that the State consider citizens’ concerns such as unemployment, lack of income, and loss of savings due to the cost of treatment.

The first bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, made these observations while hearing a suo motu plea on the management of Covid-19 in the State. On behalf of the Union Health Ministry, Additional Solicitor General of India R Shankaranarayanan submitted that the State is likely to receive 6.6 lakh vaccine doses from June 1 to 15 under the Centre’s free supply scheme.

“The doses under direct procurement by the State were worked out on a pro-rata basis on a State-wise population of 18-44 age group. For June, about 11.52 lakh vaccine doses are likely to be made available to Tamil Nadu,” the affidavit said. The court adjourned the plea to Monday.