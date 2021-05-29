32 from Tamil Nadu among 37 black fungus patients in Puducherry, four dead

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A total of 37 patients with mucormycosis, commonly referred to as black fungus, have been detected in Puducherry, of which five were from the Union territory and 32 from Tamil Nadu, according to the Puducherry Health Department.

Four patients have died which include one from Puducherry and three from Tamil Nadu, Dr L Ravivarman, State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), told The New Indian Express. At present, 19 patients are undergoing treatment in JIPMER and Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI).

“Five Covid patients in Puducherry have developed mucormycosis till date, including two patients from Karaikal. Three are in treatment in JIPMER, one in Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and one patient expired after treatment in a private medical college,” said Dr Ravivarman. Mahe and Yanam regions of the UT have not reported any case till date.

In addition, 32 patients from Tamil Nadu were detected with the disease in Puducherry, of which fifteen are in treatment in Puducherry at JIPMER. Fourteen patients have recovered and three have expired till date. The majority of them are diabetic or in immunocompromised status, said Dr Ravivarman.

In the background of the emergence of mucormycosis, the Puducherry Health Department had made the disease a notifiable disease, said Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr S Mohan Kumar. A notification to this effect, the Puducherry Epidemic Diseases (Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021, was issued on May 22.

“Therefore any institution diagnosing or treating the disease has to mandatorily notify the State Health Department through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme(IDSP),” he said.

People who have uncontrolled diabetes and on over the counter steroid drugs are more vulnerable to the disease. It affects the sinuses, eyes, brain and is highly fatal if not treated in time, said the Director.

All the mucormycosis patients being treated in JIPMER are diabetic and elderly, he said, adding that some of them have complications due to diabetes and others due to Covid. Among them are Covid recovered patients, who were not on oxygen support, but developed mucormycosis, he said.

Some of the patients never had Covid. In fact every year, JIPMER has been treating a few cases of mucormycosis, he said.

“What actually caused it is a matter to be studied. What is common is that all of them have uncontrolled diabetes and are elderly (low on immunity),” he said.

At present, Liposomal Amphotericin B, the anti-fungal drug used to treat mucormycosis has become scare due to increasing number of cases all over the country. JIPMER has made all efforts to get the necessary drug and is treating patients, he added.