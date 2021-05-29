STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

888 trees to be axed at reserve forest in Vellore for Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway

As per the submission made by the Vellore district forest officer, a total of 888 trees were marked to be felled, out of which 778 were miscellaneous trees and 110 were red sanders

Published: 29th May 2021 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

forest

For representational purposes

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The four-lane Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, which will be passing through Magimandalam reserve forest in Vellore division, is likely to result in the felling of 888 fully grown trees including 110 red sanders.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has submitted an application to the Regional Empowered Committee (REC) here seeking recommendation for diversion of 5.42 hectares of forest land for the expressway project.

As per the submission made by the Vellore district forest officer, a total of 888 trees were marked to be felled, out of which 778 were miscellaneous trees having girth class more than 31 cm and 110 were red sanders which are 40 years old.

The forest department reported that though the forest area to be diverted does not fall under any sanctuary/national park, tiger reserve or elephant corridor, the area has fauna like spotted deer, wild hare, porcupine, leopards etc. The Vellore forest division recommended the proposal with a condition that underneath passage be provided during the execution of the road work such that the animals can move without any obstruction from one side of the highway to the other.

NHAI officials said the Central Empowered Committee of Supreme Court has approved the request for felling of trees. Considering all this, the regional empowered committee deliberated the requirement of forest area for the project in its 47th meeting held earlier this month in Chennai and recommended the project for a period of 30 years with certain specific conditions.

Importantly, the committee opined that the state forest department may carry out translocation of trees instead of felling wherever feasible and plant an equal number of red sanders trees to be felled in the nearby forest areas at the cost of the NHAI.

Considering the presence of important flora and fauna in the area, the committee said NHAI shall get the wildlife mitigation plan prepared by a competent agency and it should be approvied by the Chief Wildlife Warden. Besides, underneath passages at appropriate places may be constructed to prevent deaths of wild animals and ensure safe movement of wildlife.

The committee also directed the NHAI to display warning signs about animal movement at vantage points and speed regulations shall be imposed in consultation with the Chief Wildlife Warden.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Vellore Magimandalam forest NHAI
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp