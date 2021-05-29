STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Can TN float Credit Guarantee Corporation to rescue sick factory units?

Japan and East Asian countries like South Korea and Taiwan have a similar scheme.

Published: 29th May 2021 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

Employment, jobs, youth,

(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Should the State introduce a Credit Guarantee Corporation with significant capital to rescue the small-scale industries in the State that have been hit by the second wave of pandemic and lockdown? With hardly any income, the industrial units, which are struggling to pay electricity bills, could become non performing assets soon.

While the MSME sector in the State has sought help from the Centre, Small Industries Management Association president VS Narasimhan has urged the State government to float a Credit Guarantee Corporation (CGC) to rescue struggling small industries.

“The CGC could guarantee loans that are offered by financial institutions, and thus encourage the institutions to offer loans to MSMEs. They could charge a premium to be paid by the borrower and the financing institution. In the event of the borrower becoming unable to repay the amount, the CGC would reimburse it. Thus it provides insurance not only to the lender, but the borrower also,” Narasimhan said.

“The vital aspect of the scheme would be that CGC revenue comes from premiums paid by borrowers and banks, and further it could invest its large capital appropriately and earn income. As the CGC would re-insure with internationally recognised institutions, the scheme is viable and could meet the needs of banks or financial institutions,” he added. The Centre  has a similar institution, notes Narasimhan.

“It is, however, not patronised by the banks, maybe because the corpus of the organisation is not large enough and that it has no re-insurance or other income, thus forcing it to take limited risks in offering guarantee and reimbursing banks,” he said. Japan and East Asian countries like South Korea and Taiwan have a similar scheme.

“Japan has a GCC in every region and they operate successfully. It is considered a single important step to encourage entrepreneurs. By creating a CGC, Tamil Nadu could be a model for other States to follow. The State could then offer support to small scale industrial units by offering interest free or low interest loans through the Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation and banks repayable over three or five years, guaranteeing the repayment through the State CGC. Initially, the guarantee could be offered to micro units with a capital of less than Rs 5 crore.

The premium charge could be a risk perception of the lender. It is learnt that the ‘Rangarajan Committee’ appointed by the government had recommended a similar scheme,” he further said. Chennai District Small Scale Industries Association president TV Hariharan says that it is not easy for a State to float its own CGC.

“The CGC is run by the Centre and it won’t allow the State to begin their own CGCs. Also, the State would not like to take up additional financial burden, if the loans are not repaid,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSME Credit Guarantee Corporation Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp