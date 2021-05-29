CII imports 750 oxygen cylinders for TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday flagged off a vehicle carrying 750 oxygen cylinders, which were imported by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), from Singapore as a first consignment. The remaining 250 cylinders will be imported soon.

The 750 cylinders will be distributed to hospitals in Salem, Coimbatore, Erode, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Krishnagiri and Tirupur districts. The total value of the cylinders contributed by CII is Rs 3 crore. An official release said that the State government has been taking efforts to import oxygen equipment at a cost of Rs 40.71 from many countries.

Meanwhile, a release from the CII said that the confederation is also importing another 1,000 oxygen cylinders from the UAE. S Chandrakumar, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, said that CII TN has created a Special Task Force and is working jointly with the Central and State Governments to augment oxygen supply.

Chief Minister allocates Rs 41 crore for buying equipment through SIPCOT

The Chief Minister on Friday also allocated Rs 41.40 crore towards buying oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment from Singapore and other countries through the SIPCOT. This amount has been earmarked from the Corona relief fund. An official release here said that so far, the Chief Minister’s Corona relief fund has received `186.15 crore.

Thirukkural copies for kids donating to relief fund

Children who send donations to the CM’s Relief Fund must be presented Thirukkural copies, Stalin ordered on Friday. “I am overwhelmed at seeing so many children sending whatever small savings they have to help the State tide over this crisis. To honour the budding philanthropists, we will gift them Thirukkural,” he said.