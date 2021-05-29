STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid cases fall below 1,000 in Puducherry, first time in several weeks

Published: 29th May 2021 09:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 09:13 PM

Puducherry lockdown

A street in Puducherry wears a deserted look as the UT observes the lockdown to control COVID surge. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: For the first time in last several weeks, the number of fresh Covid cases has come down below 1,000 in the Union Territory. 

Puducherry had been registering an average of 2,000 cases per day.

As per the government data released on Saturday, 996 persons tested positive after of 9,012 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Of these, 788 were in Puducherry, 138 in Karaikal, 34 in Yanam, and 36 in Mahe. 

So far, 1,034,012 samples have been tested in Puducherry. 

As many as 1,718 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery on Saturday. The active cases have now come down to 13,153. The Covid death number has also fallen to 21 on Saturday from an average of 30 cases daily a week back.

The curfew and the compliance in wearing of masks along with adherence to social distancing led to fall in Covid cases, Health Secretary Dr. T Arun said.

Coronavirus can be brought under control if vaccinated in conjunction with adopting Covid safety behaviour. The Puducherry Health Department is continuing its efforts to increase the number of daily check-ups and vaccination, he said.

