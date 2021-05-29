STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Covid patients in Erode sent back from care centre after two days

A health official said only asymptomatic patients were sent back to reduce their risk of infection as they stayed with symptomatic patients.

Published: 29th May 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Workers prepare beds at a Covid care centre. (Representational Photo | Express)

Workers prepare beds at a Covid care centre. (Representational Photo | Express)

By Subashini Vijayakumar
Express News Service

ERODE: Even as the government has been urging even patients with mild infection to get admitted to Covid Care Centres (CCC) until full recovery, as many as 50 patients from Kottamalam village were discharged after just two days of stay at a CCC in Thalavadi. A health official said only asymptomatic patients were sent back to reduce their risk of infection as they stayed with symptomatic patients.

The discharged patients were among 109 Covid cases who tested positive in Kottamalam on May 24. The patients said they did not have adequate facility to quarantine themselves at home. “The houses in our village are very small, and we don’t have separate rooms with restrooms attached to isolate ourselves,” said a patient.

A health official said that only asymptomatic patients were sent back after checking their oxygen saturation levels and that there was no shortage of beds at the CCC. The patients had travelled 70 kms in government buses to the CCC set up at a private school in Thalavadi on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Care Centre Erode  COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp