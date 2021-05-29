Covid patients in Erode sent back from care centre after two days

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

ERODE: Even as the government has been urging even patients with mild infection to get admitted to Covid Care Centres (CCC) until full recovery, as many as 50 patients from Kottamalam village were discharged after just two days of stay at a CCC in Thalavadi. A health official said only asymptomatic patients were sent back to reduce their risk of infection as they stayed with symptomatic patients.

The discharged patients were among 109 Covid cases who tested positive in Kottamalam on May 24. The patients said they did not have adequate facility to quarantine themselves at home. “The houses in our village are very small, and we don’t have separate rooms with restrooms attached to isolate ourselves,” said a patient.

A health official said that only asymptomatic patients were sent back after checking their oxygen saturation levels and that there was no shortage of beds at the CCC. The patients had travelled 70 kms in government buses to the CCC set up at a private school in Thalavadi on Tuesday.