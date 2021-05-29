STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Distribute free food through Amma Canteens: Beneficiary

With lockdown worsening financial condition of poor, they urge the govt for this assistance

Published: 29th May 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

People having food at an Amma canteen (File photo | P Jawahar)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amma Canteens which offer food at an affordable rate are a blessing  to the poor, working class and street dwellers. But, the lockdown has worsened the financial condition of several such people, many of whom have said that the government should consider offering food free of cost through Amma Canteens during the lockdown.

Karuppiah, a construction worker from Pudukottai, said, “I reached the city on Sunday night with the hope of getting some work. But, I didn’t and had to stay at the railway junction. I was able to manage the expense for three days. After that, I started depending on food offered by kind-hearted individuals. However, on Friday, nobody came to the station to distribute food. We are unable to roam owing to the lockdown. Though there is an Amma Canteen near the station, I am not able to get anything as I don’t have any money. There are many workers like me. Therefore, I request the government to consider distributing food free of cost through Amma Canteen during the lockdown.”  

Some of the street dwellers also said that the government should seriously consider the free distribution if it wants to extend the lockdown.

Marimuthu, a cobbler staying under the Palakarai bridge, said, “I used to earn at least Rs 100 a day. All that is now gone. There are several people like me doing small jobs. The lockdown has compelled all of us to depend on food packets offered by good samaritans.

As food is being distributed at various places at different hours, some of us end up with no food. So, the government should consider distributing free food to people like us during the lockdown.” When contacted, senior Corporation officials said that they would work on this.

DMK to foot bill for 15 Amma canteens in Kovai
Coimbatore: Fifteen Amma Unavagams functioning in Coimbatore started distributing food free of cost to the needy on Friday. DMK will bear the expenses for preparing the food during the lockdown period, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani and Minister for Forests K Ramachandran said in a release. Steps have been taken to offer free food at Amma Unavagams in Nilgiris, Tirupur and Erode also, they said.

The 15 Amma Unavagams record average footfall of around 7,500 to 10,000 persons and `52.5 lakhs is being spent on preparing food.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amma Canteens lockdown FREE FOOD
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp