Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan approves extension of lockdown till June 7 in Puducherry

She also recommended exempting those who are self-employed in areas of basic services such as electricity, drinking water pipe, water purification and vehicle repair.

Published: 29th May 2021 10:41 PM

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan has approved an extension of the lockdown till midnight on June 7 in Puducherry.

She also recommended exempting those who are self-employed in areas of basic services such as electricity, drinking water pipe, water purification, and vehicle repair. Purchase of Covishield vaccines from Serum Institute of India in Pune for vaccination of persons between 18 and 44 years of age in Puducherry at a cost of Rs. 1.05 crore has also been approved.

Considering the need to control Mucormycosis fungal disease, purchase of liposomal amphotericin drug at a cost of Rs. 2.83 lakh has been approved. Govt has approved the re-employment of 214 health workers on a short-term contract basis to tackle the second wave of Covid-19 in Puducherry

