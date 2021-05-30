STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Calls seeking help overwhelm Coimbatore TMMK volunteers

Amid the second wave of the pandemic, the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) in Coimbatore continues to offer decent burials and cremations to Covid-19 victims.

Published: 30th May 2021 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

TMMK volunteers burying the body of Covid-19 victim at Hyder Ali Tippu Sultan Sunnath Jamaath Masjid in Coimbatore | U Rakesh Kumar

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Amid the second wave of the pandemic, the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) in Coimbatore continues to offer decent burials and cremations to Covid-19 victims. Compared to the first wave, according to a spokesperson of the organisation, there is an increase in the number of calls from families  of victims, seeking help for a burial/cremation of their loved ones. But they could attend only so many of them.

TMMK’s district joint secretary Ashik Ahmaed told Express they offered cremation/burials to 230 Covid victims, irrespective of their religion, since last year. The organisation formed seven teams with eight members each to take care of the procedure across the district.

“We offered the service for free to a majority of the 230 cases as the families were poor. In such conditions, we do not demand transportation cost for shifting the body to the cremation/burial ground. For transporting bodies in our ambulances, the cost a km is around Rs 15,” Ashik said. The organization bore expenses to hire earthmovers to dig pits to bury the bodies; the relatives had to pay only the fees for getting space for burial.

At the Covid Nivarana Mayyam in Kottaimedu, members of the organisation would attend calls seeking help and provide kabasura kudineer (herbal concoction) to the public. “We get nearly 100 calls at the help desk. Of the 20 calls seeking help for burial and cremation, we can offer the service to only 10, given the current situation,” he said.

As a precaution against the infection, Ashik said all the members rendering the service have undergone vaccination and take medicines to develop immunity. He said they do not charge the relatives for personal-protective equipment (PPE)kits, and facemasks their members wear while burying Covid-19 victims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coimbatore TMMK COVID 19 covid deaths cremation burial
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp