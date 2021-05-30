CM grants Rs 25 lakh aid to kin of DLSA chief

CHENNAI: Conveying his deep condolences to the family of Vanitha, Chairperson of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Thanjavur district who passed away at Madurai government hospital due to Corona infection, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced that Rs 25 lakh would be given to her family as financial assistance.
