'Have stocks for only two days': Centre’s help sought as Tamil Nadu to run out of Covid vaccine

DMK’s Sriperumbudur MP TR Baalu is camping in New Delhi for more than a week to bridge the communication between the Centre and the State to procure vaccines.

Published: 30th May 2021 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

People waiting for their turn to get vaccinated at a special camp at Triplicane, in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR/ERODE: Tamil Nadu currently has about six lakh doses of Covid vaccines in stock and it would only be enough to inoculate people for two days across districts, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a review meeting in Tiruppur on the day, he said the State has paid Rs 85 crore and procured 13.85 lakh doses. Another 12 lakh doses are yet to arrive, he said.

Stating that Tamil Nadu had so far, received 95.59 lakh doses of the vaccine and had inoculated nearly 84.5 lakh people, Subramanian said, “With the current stock, the department can conduct the drive for just two to three more days. For people aged over 45 years, we have six lakh doses, and for those in the 18-44 age group, we have two lakh doses.”

He said DMK’s Sriperumbudur MP TR Baalu is camping in New Delhi for more than a week to bridge the communication between the Centre and the State to procure vaccines.

Later in the day, he also inspected a newly-opened bed facility at the Government Erode Medical College Hospital.

He recalled that the government has floated a global tender for 3.5 crore doses and the tender process will be completed on June 5.

The procurement will be done over six months and everyone who is eligible would be vaccinated, he said. Besides, Chief Minister MK Stalin has sent a minister to Delhi to urge the Centre to take steps to commence vaccine production at Chengalpattu Integrated Vaccine Complex.

If done swiftly, TN will be self-sufficient in producing vaccines, he added.

All major GHs treating Covid patients to get help desk

Subramanian also said that the State has asked officials to take steps to start a help desk at all major government hospitals treating Covid patients as well as start zero-delay wards in them.

Meanwhile, the minister said 400 people have been diagnosed with mucormycosis (black fungus) in the State so far, and that 17 of them have recovered from the infection.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit the two districts on Sunday and is expected to inaugurate a 110- bed facility (oxygen-supported) at Tiruppur Medical College Hospital.

“He would also dedicate 20 car ambulances to Tiruppur to ferry Covid patients to hospitals,” added Subramanian. In Erode, he would inaugurate a 300-bed facility at Perundurai Polytechnic College.

CM to visit two dists
The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit the two districts on Sunday and is expected to inaugurate a 110-bed facility (oxygen-supported) at Tiruppur Medical College Hospital.

“He would also dedicate 20 car ambulances to Tiruppur to ferry Covid patients to hospitals,” added Subramanian. In Erode, he would inaugurate a 300-bed facility at Perundurai Polytechnic College

