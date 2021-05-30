STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kallakurichi: YouTuber, Siddha doctor held for giving allopathy treatment

Police arrested a YouTuber and Siddha doctor for giving allopathy treatment near Chinnasalem.

Published: 30th May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

According to a police source from Keelkuppam station, Porchezhian(60) of Koogaiyur village near Chinnasalem is a Siddha doctor. He is popular on YouTube and social media sites as ‘Sapaatu Raman’ and have a huge followers for his food eating videos. Meanwhile, health department officials received a complaint that he was giving allopathy treatment to people.

A team of health department officials under Nainarpalayam primary health centre medical officer, doctor Ananya, went to his Ayyapan clinic in Koogaiyur and inspected there. They found allopathy medicines in the clinic, and after inquiring the villagers, they confirmed that Porchezhian had been giving allopathy treatment to people, even though he had completed bachelors in electro-homepathy medicine and surgery.

Based on the complaint from doctor Ananya, Keelkuppam police filed a case and presented him at Kallakurichi court. Based on his request on the grounds of poor health, the court granted him bail. Police also seized medicines and equipment. Later, Health Department officials sealed the clinic. Further inquiries are underway.

Comments

