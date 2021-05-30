Stalin to inspect Covid hospitals in west TN

By Express News Service

ERODE: At a time when the western districts have been facing a surge in Covid cases, Chief Minister MK Stalin has arrived at Erode on Saturday night. He will be visiting healthcare institutions in Erode, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore districts on Sunday.

Sources said that the chief minister distributed 10,000 rice bags (5-kg each) to frontline workers in Erode. On Sunday, Stalin would inaugurate a Covid care facility with 300 beds at Erode Government Polytechnic College, and review the Covid situation in the western region, which currently accounts for nearly 29 per cent of the total Covid cases in the State.