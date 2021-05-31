STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Let there be liquor': Bootleggers in Tamil Nadu struggle to meet demands for alcohol

Akin to what happened last year, the State government’s decision to impose a strict lockdown, thereby shutting down TASMAC outlets, has led to a proliferation of bootlegging.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By C P Balasubramanyam
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Bootleggers are scrambling to meet demand for liquor in the State. While some smuggle it in 180ml bottles and tetra packs or prepare the hooch themselves, a few are attempting to extract alcohol from hand sanitiser.

Akin to what happened last year, the State government’s decision to impose a strict lockdown, thereby shutting down TASMAC outlets, has led to a proliferation of bootlegging. Recently, a former policeman and a man with a ‘press’ card were arrested in Kodungaiyur for smuggling over 228 bottles of liquor from Andhra Pradesh. Similar arrests are being made in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor regularly, police sources there say. 

Cross-border journey

Express learnt that liquor outlets allowed to function between 6am and 12pm on the Andhra side are witnessing a large number of customers from Tamil Nadu. Nagari, Thadukupeta, Satravaeda, and Nagarajakuppam are towns and villages in Chittoor visited by liquor customers from Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur, according to a resident from Nagari. Nagalapuram and Sathyavedu of the same district see visitors from Chennai, the resident said.

Demand ‘neglected’

A section of observers said that a majority of the government interventions focus on the supply side during the lockdown and that the government is conveniently ignoring measures that need to be taken on the demand side.

TASMAC Employees Association State Joint Secretary KP Ramu suggested that the government open the outlets by imposing strict safety restrictions. “We are not saying that the government should open TASMAC outlets and risk people’s lives. We are making this suggestion due to three factors. One, the dangerous ways people are resorting to to get high. Two, the financial requirements of government. Three, the demand,” he said.

Opinions divided 

A social activist B Vijayakumar, however, said that opening the outlets may lead to a faster spread of the virus. According to him, the government can use the lockdown period to establish rehabilitation centres across the State. Seconding it, PMK spokesperson K Balu claimed that over 75 per cent of daily drinkers now survive without alcohol. “Smuggling can be controlled if the police want to do it,” he said.

A high court lawyer, however, said the government can take a cue from other states that allow home-delivery of liquor. A spokesperson of Swiggy told Express the platform is delivering liquor in Odisha and West Bengal, but not in Tamil Nadu.

