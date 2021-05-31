MSME units in Tamil Nadu gasping for breath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the pandemic, the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the State are under severe stress. Yet to recover from last year’s lockdown impact, the MSME sector has been dealt another major blow by this year’s lockdown.

The units received good orders and were trying to ramp up their production when the lockdown suddenly came into force and their units were closed. The uncertainty looming over reopening of the units has left the MSME sector worried about its future.

Despite plagued by a plethora of issues like paucity of working capital, shortage of labourers (as migrant workers have gone back to their States) and rise in prices of raw materials, the MSME units were still managing the show and had high hopes of revival as the market was improving. But the lockdown shattered their plans.

“The market was showing good sign of improvement and our hands were also full with orders. Majority of the units have taken loans to procure raw materials and have to finish orders on time. But unfortunately our factories have been shut. How will we repay our loans?” asks S Anburajan, president of TANSTIA (Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association). It is the apex body of MSMEs in the State.

He further highlighted that almost 70% of the MSMEs in the State are staring at closure due to the massive losses incurred during the lockdown. Anburajan claimed that a few units, which are into manufacturing of essential services, are unable to function properly as their employees are not allowed to commute in two-wheelers and for small units, it is not possible to arrange vehicles for their employees. The association has appealed to the State government to allow e-passes for employees of such units.

Besides, TANSTIA has also urged that soap and detergent manufacturers be considered as essential manufacturers as these products are used for hygiene purposes and units that are into manufacturing of essential services should be supported with working capital. “If timely and strong help is not provided to us by the Centre and State governments, then the sector may perish,” said Anburajan.