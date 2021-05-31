STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

MSME units in Tamil Nadu gasping for breath

Around 70% of them staring at closure due to massive losses, claims association president

Published: 31st May 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of MSME industries (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Amid the pandemic, the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the State are under severe stress. Yet to recover from last year’s lockdown impact, the MSME sector has been dealt another major blow by this year’s lockdown. 

The units received good orders and were trying to ramp up their production when the lockdown suddenly came into force and their units were closed. The uncertainty looming over reopening of the units has left the MSME sector worried about its future. 

Despite plagued by a plethora of issues like paucity of working capital, shortage of labourers (as migrant workers have gone back to their States) and rise in prices of raw materials, the MSME units were still managing the show and had high hopes of revival as the market was improving. But the lockdown shattered their plans.

“The market was showing good sign of improvement and our hands were also full with orders. Majority of the units have taken loans to procure raw materials and have to finish orders on time. But unfortunately our factories have been shut. How will we repay our loans?” asks S Anburajan, president of TANSTIA (Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association). It is the apex body of MSMEs in the State.

He further highlighted that almost 70% of the MSMEs in the State are staring at closure due to the massive losses incurred during the lockdown. Anburajan claimed that a few units, which are into manufacturing of essential services, are unable to function properly as their employees are not allowed to commute in two-wheelers and for small units, it is not possible to arrange vehicles for their employees. The association has appealed to the State government to allow e-passes for employees of such units. 

Besides, TANSTIA has also urged that soap and detergent manufacturers be considered as essential manufacturers as these products are used for hygiene purposes and units that are into manufacturing of essential services should be supported with working capital.  “If timely and strong help is not provided to us by the Centre and State governments, then the sector may perish,” said Anburajan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN MSME industries
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | AP)
'No credible natural ancestor': Study says Chinese scientists created Covid in lab
A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)
117 districts classified as 'aspirational' show poor performance in fighting Covid
A medic inoculates a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a disabled man in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.52 lakh fresh Covid cases in 24 hours, lowest in 50 days
Medics wearing PPE check a COVID-19 patient upon her arrival at LNJP hospital, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Month-long complications post Covid make road to recovery longer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-coup protesters shout slogan with a banner reading ''Carry on revolution! We do not accept as the military slave,'' in Kamayut township of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
Myanmar: Millions face hunger as military coup paralyses economy
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi CM will continue to demand COVID-19 vaccines despite attack by BJP: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp