Private hospital sealed for violating Covid norms, fleecing patients in Tamil Nadu's Tirupattur

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: A private hospital was sealed for violating Covid-19 norms and allegedly fleecing patients in Tirupattur district.

The 24/7 emergency care hospital located at Shakti Nagar in Tirupattur was sealed by revenue and health department officials on Saturday night, as per the instructions issued by district Collector MP Sivanarul. The hospital was crowded with patients and attendants and it allowed them to gather without maintaining social distancing, an official said.

The situation around the hospital created fear among the locals who informed health department officials. There were complaints about the hospital fleecing patients by charging exorbitant rates, the official said.

Following the complaints, the hospital was sealed. Five patients who were undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in the hospital were shifted to the Tirupattur government hospital.