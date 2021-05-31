STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin’s message of support to Covid patients

Published: 31st May 2021 04:30 AM

CM MK Stalin chairs a meeting at the Coimbatore collectorate on the Covid control measures undertaken in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Erode and Salem districts

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR/ERODE: Sending out a clear message that the State government stood by them in their hour of crisis, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday donned a PPE kit and stepped into the Covid ward at the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore to enquire with patients undergoing treatment. “Despite advice not to venture into the Covid ward, I stepped inside the care centre to check the health condition of patients. Encouragement along with medicine adds healing power and State government continues to encouraging initiatives,” Stalin said in a tweet.

Earlier, Stalin flagged off car ambulances in Coimbatore and Tiruppur that would be used to transport Covid patients to health care centres . The car ambulance model was a huge success in Chennai as it spared patients the hassle of looking for transport. 

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu govt has no bias towards any district: CM Stalin amid Coimbatore neglect allegations

Fifty car ambulances would be deployed in Coimbatore and 20 in Tiruppur, sources  said. Apart from this, he inaugurated a 110-bed Covid care centre inside the Tiruppur Medical College Hospital premises. The facility was initiative of Tiruppur Exporters Forum and Dyers Association of Tiruppur. Minister for Adi Dravidar Welfare Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, Tiruppur MP K Subbarayan, Tiruppur collector K Vijaya Karthikeyan were present.

Inspects Erode GH

Stalin began his tour of western districts with a visit to the Government Erode Medical College Hospital in Perundurai, where he inspected a 300-oxygen bed facility that was inaugurated on Friday. With this, the toal number oxygen beds in the hospital increased to 910. However, the new facility is become functional.

Stalin also saw the plan for a building with 400 beds to be built at the cost of Rs 14 crore with contribution from Rotary clubs. Ministers  Ma Subramanian, S Muthusamy and Swaminathan accompanied the Chief Minister.

