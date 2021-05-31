Tamil Nadu govt has no bias towards any district: CM Stalin amid Coimbatore neglect allegations

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Strongly refuting allegations by Opposition parties that Coimbatore was neglected in the fight against Covid, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that he does not discriminate against any district. He said those making such criticisms should first come and witness the medical infrastructure set up in Coimbatore to combat infection.

Speaking to reporters at the Coimbatore collectorate after reviewing Covid control measures in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Salem and Nilgiris districts, the Chief minister said, “My prime duty is to safeguard this entire State from the pandemic. Number of cases is dipping, especially in Chennai and a few other districts. States like Karnataka and Kerala have reported maximum per day Covid figures of 50,000 and 43,000 respectively. However, even when the second wave peaked, Tamil Nadu only recorded 36,000 cases. Now, due to all our efforts, the cases are dipping gradually. Around three lakh people are receiving vaccine, and 1.7 lakh people being tested daily.”

Noting that Coimbatore district has been recording more number of cases than Chennai, Stalin said, “The last two days, cases in Coimbatore are also going south. Tourists from Kerala and Karnataka, and migration of workers from north Indian States to industrial units here are the major reasons for the infection spread.”

“We have increased the bed count in Coimbatore by setting up temporary Covid care centres. There are 4,009 beds equipped with oxygen in the district. So far 5,85,713 persons have been vaccinated and among them 1,51,061 persons were administered vaccine in the last three weeks. Meanwhile, a few people are accusing the government of neglecting Coimbatore. Since they are levelling these charges with political motive, I do not wish to respond to them. I will just invite them to visit this district to witness the medical infrastructure the government has built in just three weeks,” he added.

The government has deputed two Ministers for monitoring Covid containment efforts in Coimbatore. The Health Minister has been continuously reviewing the situation in both urban and rural areas. Similar to the Covid command room in Chennai, a facility has been launched here too.

Recalling his earlier statement that those voting for DMK will be elated with the government’s works and those who didn’t vote for DMK will regret their decision, Stalin said, “I am repeating the same statement even now. We will never discriminate against any district. Our State is now pioneering in establishing oxygen-equipped beds and medical infrastructure.”

Replying to a query on the State government’s request to operate HLL Biotech Ltd on lease basis for producing Covid vaccine, the Chief Minister said, “The Centre has agreed to respond to the request within a week. As experts have opined that more waves of the pandemic are possible, such precautionary measures is necessary.” The Chief Minister also said that lockdown restrictions will be relaxed after reviewing the situation in coming days. During the press briefing, Health Minister M Subramanian highlighted that the State was yet to receive adequate supply of vaccine doses from the Centre.

Chennai logs negative case growth of 8%

In the last seven-day block, from May 24 to 30, Chennai recorded a negative Covid-19 case growth of 8.3 per cent. After almost 50 days, all 15 Corporation zones recorded a negative growth, meaning the number of recoveries is greater than the number of new cases recorded every day

