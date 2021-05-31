Tiruchy’s Covid-19 mortality rate increases by 12 times in one month

Jayakumar Madala By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Covid mortality rate in Tiruchy district has increased by 12 times in the last one month. While only 26 deaths were reported in April this year, the district has reported 325 deaths from May 1 to May 29, with the toll standing at 536 as on May 29. In comparison, the district’s toll stood at 183 on February 28.

Shortage of oxygen cylinders in many hospitals and delayed admission for treatment were cited as the two major reasons for the high number of deaths.

“The State went through a passive crunch in shortage of oxygen and many hospitals were reluctant to admit patients as they were not sure if they could provide oxygen. Besides, many people got admitted at later stages as they could not identify symptoms. Now, with oxygen being streamlined and surveillance improved, we hope the death rate would reduce,” said Gunasekar, former state president of IMA.

Data reveals that out of the 536 deaths, 298 of them were recorded within corporation limits and the remaining in rural areas. On the other hand, crematoria are working round-the-clock and handling twice as much as bodies. From May 1 to May 25, the three crematoria in the city have cremated a total of 620 bodies with 392, 141, and 87 bodies respectively. But the government bulletin shows only 50 per cent of them.

When contacted regarding the data disparity, a senior official said, “ If a patients dies with symptoms of Covid even though he does not test positive, he is cremated under Covid protocols to make sure there is no spread. Because of this, there might be differences and delays in co-ordinating the date. We are making sure the data is reconciled periodically and are taking all efforts to remain transparent.”

Chennai corporation uploads grocery vendors’ details

Chennai: To help residents get groceries from May 31, the city Corporation has uploaded a list of licensed vendors offering home services on its website http://covid19.chennaicorporation.gov.in/covid/groceries/ and its mobile app. A corporation release said the website will have details of the vendors classified as small stores and supermarkets, along with their contact details. So far, 2,197 vendors have been given vehicle permits to sell provisions.