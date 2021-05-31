STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN govt invites applications for Kalpana Chawla award carrying cash reward of Rs 5 lakh

The award is given for acts of courage and daring enterprise. According to a press release, it will be presented during the Independence Day celebrations this year.

Published: 31st May 2021 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 06:26 PM

US space shuttle Columbia STS-107 Mission Specialist US Kalpana Chawla (Indian born) tries on her ascent/descent suit 14 January 2003 at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, in preparation for launch. Chawla along with her six other crewmembers are scheduled to be launched on their 16 day science mission 16 January.

The award is named after astronaut Kalpana Chawla (File photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday invited applications from women hailing from the state for the Kalpana Chawla award. The award is given for acts of courage and daring enterprise. It carries a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh.

According to a press release, the award will be presented during the Independence Day celebrations this year.

Applicants may send their comprehensive bio-data with all relevant particulars and supporting documents to the Secretary to Government, Public (General-1) Department, Secretariat, Chennai-600009 along with the recommendation of the district collector concerned. They can also submit it online at https://awards.tn.gov.in/ on or before June 30.

The statement said that the awardees will be selected by a committee constituted by the state government.

TAGS
Tamil Nadu Kalpana Chawla award
Comments

