TN govt invites applications for Kalpana Chawla award carrying cash reward of Rs 5 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday invited applications from women hailing from the state for the Kalpana Chawla award. The award is given for acts of courage and daring enterprise. It carries a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh.

According to a press release, the award will be presented during the Independence Day celebrations this year.

Applicants may send their comprehensive bio-data with all relevant particulars and supporting documents to the Secretary to Government, Public (General-1) Department, Secretariat, Chennai-600009 along with the recommendation of the district collector concerned. They can also submit it online at https://awards.tn.gov.in/ on or before June 30.

The statement said that the awardees will be selected by a committee constituted by the state government.