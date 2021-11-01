About 1.3 lakh dropouts went back to school in 5 months, says Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Over 1.28 lakh students who dropped out of schools have been re-admitted in the past five months in Tamil Nadu, said Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. He was speaking on the sidelines of inaugurating a ration shop at Devarayaneri’s Narikurava Colony near Thiruverambur on Sunday.

He added, “The efforts to identify, bring back students, and increase admissions will continue. Students and parents should check whether their neighbours or friends have been missing classes continuously, say for 30 days. If so, they should report the absence or drop-out situation to schools’ head teachers.”

The minister denied allegations of Illam Thedi Kalvi (an out-of-school evening class government project) being in line with the National Education Policy. Taking a question on whether the project would increase the dropout rate as students may choose to work in the morning and take the evening classes, he said, “The project is not planned as a replacement, but as supplementary education to fill learning gaps with non-conventional methods like storytelling.”

Responding to a question of allegations on poor quality rice being distributed in ration shops, he said the government was responding to every complaint and ensuring new stock of rice in all shops. Speaking about the reopening of schools on November 1, he said MLAs, MPs and panchayat representatives were requested to welcome students, and many schools are planning to receive their students with bouquets and sweets.

