STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

About 1.3 lakh dropouts went back to school in 5 months, says Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh

Over 1.28 lakh students who dropped out of schools have been re-admitted in the past five months in Tamil Nadu, said Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Published: 01st November 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Over 1.28 lakh students who dropped out of schools have been re-admitted in the past five months in Tamil Nadu, said Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi. He was speaking on the sidelines of inaugurating a ration shop at Devarayaneri’s Narikurava Colony near Thiruverambur on Sunday. 

He added, “The efforts to identify, bring back students, and increase admissions will continue. Students and parents should check whether their neighbours or friends have been missing classes continuously, say for 30 days. If so, they should report the absence or drop-out situation to schools’ head teachers.”

The minister denied allegations of Illam Thedi Kalvi (an out-of-school evening class government project) being in line with the National Education Policy. Taking a question on whether the project would increase the dropout rate as students may choose to work in the morning and take the evening classes, he said, “The project is not planned as a replacement, but as supplementary education to fill learning gaps with non-conventional methods like storytelling.”

Responding to a question of allegations on poor quality rice being distributed in ration shops, he said the government was responding to every complaint and ensuring new stock of rice in all shops. Speaking about the reopening of schools on November 1, he said MLAs, MPs and panchayat representatives were requested to welcome students, and many schools are planning to receive their students with bouquets and sweets.

Efforts to identify, bring back students, and increase admissions will continue. Students... should check whether their neighbours or friends have been missing classes, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi school students Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp