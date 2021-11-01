Achiever with a track record of determination to run Illam Thedi Kalvi

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: E Elambahavath, the 2016-batch IAS officer who has been chosen by the State government to oversee the Illam Thedi Kalvi (education at doorstep) scheme, meant primarily for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, is himself someone who fought against the odds.

Elambahavath, who hails from Cholagankudikadu village in Thanjavur district, lost his father when he was in Class 12 in 1998, and the family’s economic situation interrupted his studies. Since his father was a village administrative officer, Elambahavath applied for a government job on compassionate grounds. For years, he was made to run from pillar to post in vain.

Amid his search for a job, in 2001, he enrolled for a distance-education BA course in history at the University of Madras. At one point, he resolved not to enter any government office seeking employment, but as an officer. There started his long journey to an IAS career.

In 2007, he passed the TNPSC Group-IV exam and joined the Police Department as a junior assistant. Within six months, he passed the Group-II exam and joined the Local Fund Audit Department as an assistant inspector. Elambahavath didn’t stop there. He passed the TNPSC Group I exam in 2011 and became an assistant director of the Rural Development Department.

Again, when he passed the Civil Services Examination in 2014, he joined as an IRS officer. Meanwhile, he also passed another TNPSC Group I exam and started training as a DSP at the State Police Academy, in Vandalur.

All through this, Elambahavath didn’t give up his dream of becoming an IAS officer. He appeared for five Mains and three interview rounds and failed to clear them. But he didn’t give up until he achieved his dream in 2016, securing All India Rank 117 and entering the civil services in the State cadre. In June, he was transferred as sub collector, Ranipet, after a three-year stint. Then, he started working as joint managing director with the TN Urban Habitat Development Board.

Hereafter, Elambahavath will reach out to children who have lost formal schooling for more than one-and-a-half years, and volunteers who will teach them. Asked about the new role, Elambahavath said: “The government has given me a challenging post. It is a big responsibility too since the position involves handling young minds.”

On whether he has any special plans for this programme, he said, “The scheme was devised to set right the learning losses and psychological issues caused by the pandemic. While implementing the scheme, more priorities will emerge. Accordingly, and with the government’s advice, we will proceed.”

Elambahavath has been delivering motivational speeches to students on various occasions as he himself is an example to youngsters on how untiring efforts bear fruit. Since he has risen from a humble beginning, he is expected to draw new ideas to motivate children to study with enthusiasm.The government has given me a challenging post... (Illam Thedi Kalvi) was devised to set right the learning losses and psychological issues caused by the pandemic