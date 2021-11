By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to occur in places over Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, and Karaikal in next few days, said Regional Meteorological Centre bulletin.

Chennai is expected to get thunderstorms with moderate rain in some areas. Meanwhile, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts experienced heavy rains on Sunday. Tenkasi district administration asked farmers to take measures to safeguard crops from rains.