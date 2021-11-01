Madras HC quashes internal reservation for Vanniyars, finds it unconstitutional

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court quashed the legislation providing 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyakula Kshatriyas here on Monday.

A Division Bench comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and K Murali Shankar observed that the said legislation- Tamil Nadu Special Reservation of seats in educational institutions including the private educations and of appointments or posts in the services under the State within the twenty per cent reservation for Most Backward Classes and Denotified Communities Act, 2021 (Act 8 of 2021)- is unconstitutional.

The first point that arose for the Bench’s consideration while making the said decision was whether the State legislature has the competency to make the Act after the 102nd Constitutional Amendment Act, 2018 and before 105th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2021.

It also considered whether an Act placed under the Ninth Schedule of the Indian Constitution can be varied without amending it and whether the State government had the power to take any decision with regard to backward classes in the teeth of the constitutional provisions, more particularly Article 338 B of the constitution.

The Bench also discussed if the State has power to provide reservation based on caste without any quantifiable data on population socio-educational status and representation of the backward classes. It wondered whether providing such a reservation would violate Articles 14, 15 and 16 of the constitution.

Another point that the Bench considered before arriving at such a conclusion was whether the sub-classification of MBC into three categories could actually be done solely based on population data in the absence of any objective criteria.

“We have considered the above points and find that the legislation is ultra vires the provisions of the Constitution of India and accordingly the same is quashed,” the judges said.

The order was passed while allowing a batch of petitions filed challenging the said Act. Though a counsel requested the Bench to suspend the order for a month by considering that various appointments and selections have already taken place based on the reservation, the judges rejected it saying it might complicate the issue further. They also pointed out that the interim order passed in the case by the Principal Seat clearly mentioned that any such appointments or admissions would be subject to the outcome of the petitions.

The AIADMK government passed a Bill providing the said reservation to the Vanniyar community on February 26, 2021, answering the long pending demand of the community, shortly before the election dates were announced. It had made the decision based on the recommendation made by the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission. As the then opposition parties had boycotted the session, the Bill was unanimously adopted in the Assembly by voice vote. Subsequently, the DMK government also passed a G.O. in July 2021 for the implementation of the reservation. But the legislation was met with severe opposition from other MBC communities and was challenged in the Supreme Court, and the High Court. After an elaborate hearing for nearly three months, the Madras High Court has now quashed the legislation.

Addressing the media later in Chennai, Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram said he would recommend that the state government challenge the order before the Supreme Court. He said the government already has records of caste-wise census and any decision for a fresh census could be taken only by the Union government.

Citing the JA Ambasankar Commission report of 1985, he said the scenario and reasons that existed then are very much present even now. The government would go for an appeal for the sake of students who got admissions in schools and colleges based on the said reservation, he further replied.