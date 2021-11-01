Two rare migratory birds visit Nanjayaran tank near Tiruppur

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Two rare migratory birds — Red-headed Bunting and Eurasian cuckoo --- were sighted for the first time in Nanjarayan pond near Tiruppur city recently.

Speaking to TNIE, President of the Nature Society of Tiruppur K Ravindran said, "These two birds will be added to the list of the Nanjarayan Tank Birds checklist. A Red-headed Bunting (Emberiza Bruniceps) was sighted and photographed by A Manoj, a member of the society along with another member Eswar. This bird is very rarely sighted in Southern parts of India, especially Tamilnadu. Previously, this bird species were sighted in Nallathangal Dam in November 2018. Red-headed Buntings breeds in Central Asia majorly in winters and tend to stay in the central, north-western and western parts of India."

About Eurasian, which is also known as Common Cuckoo, Ravindran added, "Common Cuckoo (Cuculus canorus) was sighted on October 24 this year. This species is a passerine migrant, which is majorly seen during winters in Africa.”

Meanwhile, the special winter visitors to Nanjarayan Tank -- the Northern Shovelers, Garganey, Northern Pintails, Bar-headed Geese, Common Teals, Redshank, Greenshank, Black-tailed Godwits, Marsh Sandpipers — are yet to arrive.

Hundreds of Spot-billed Pelicans, Painted Storks, Little Cormorants, Indian Cormorants, Purple and Grey Herons, Egrets, Spot-billed Ducks, Darters have been sighted in recent days," the president of the society added.