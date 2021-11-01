Union government scheme to create 200 fish product entrepreneurs in Karaikal

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The Puducherry government and the Karaikal adminstration have planned to create 200 entrepreneurs in fish-based micro food processing industry under the Central scheme 'One District, One Product'. The scheme aims to give a boost to the indigenous products manufactured by MSMSEs and self-help-groups (SHGs). For Karaikal, it has identified 'fish' through which it aims to produce value-added products such as 'ready-to-cook' dry fish, fish pasta, fish noodles, and 'ready-to-eat' snacks.

The Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited (PIPDIC), the nodal authority of the Puducherry government, has coordinated with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College of Agriculture and Research Institute (PAJANCOA & RI) and Rural Development Department in Karaikal in implementing the scheme.

The beneficiaries would be given hands-on training by experts and a loan of up to Rs 10 lakh to start the business. The Union Ministry would also provide them a subsidy of 35 per cent with a maximum of Rs 3.5 lakh through PIPDIC.

"If they give us a proposal about their business plan and state their requirements, we will assist them in receiving loans," said Dr A Sakthivel, district nodal person for the initiative.

PAJANCOA & RI is providing technical and training support for aspiring entrepreneurs. "We are providing the government with a 'State level upgradation plan'

about the available infrastructure, required infrastructure, regulation in effect, necessary regulations, challenges in schemes, and the methodology to overcome the challenges. We are also providing technical training and assisting them in getting certification for their products," said Dr A Pouchepparadjou, Head Of Department of Agricultural Economics and Extension in PAJANCOA & RI in Karaikal.

T Mahesh Kumar, district anchorperson for the rural development department, said, "The primary beneficiaries of the 'One District, One Product' initiative in Karaikal's rural areas are the self-help groups (SHGs) registered with the Block Development Office of Rural Development Department under National Rural Livelihood Mission. We have received 30 applications so far, and we have sanctioned 17 of them. The rest are under process. "