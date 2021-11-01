STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaxxed Vellore locals might get free Annaatthe tickets

If you have received your Covid-19 vaccination, you might stand a chance to grab a free ticket for the upcoming Superstar Rajinikanth flick Annaatthe, set to release on Deepavali.

Published: 01st November 2021 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Annaatthe'.

A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Annaatthe'. (Photo | Sun Pictures Twitter)

By Express News Service

VELLORE:  If you have received your Covid-19 vaccination, you might stand a chance to grab a free ticket for the upcoming Superstar Rajinikanth flick Annaatthe, set to release on Deepavali. In an attempt to encourage people to take the jab, Radhakrishnan, the Village Panchayat President of Brammapuram in Vellore district, has announced free movie tickets for those who get inoculated.

According to sources, the panchayat, with over 7,300 residents, has gotten 60 per cent of its population vaccinated and this announcement has been made to ensure 100 per cent vaccination.  About 21 vaccinated residents will be selected on a lucky draw basis and they will get to watch the latest Superstar  movie in theatres on November 4, added the sources.

Following the announcement, as many as 128 Brammapuram residents took the vaccine out of 150 doses that were brought to a mega vaccination camp held on Saturday.

