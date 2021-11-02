STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

A welcome with traditional music

Teachers and Chettikulam village panchayat president welcomed the students with a music band and by performing aarthi.

Published: 02nd November 2021 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

A scene at Chettikulam Panchayat Union Primary School in Perambalur | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A surprise awaited for the students of Chettikulam Panchayat Union Middle School in the district on Monday.

Teachers and Chettikulam village panchayat president welcomed the students with a music band and by performing aarthi. As the schools reopened, students were allowed to enter their classrooms after thermal screening and washing their hands. Among 465 students from Classes 1 to 5, at least 370 students were present in the school on Monday.

Village panchayat President Kala Thangarasu, headmistress R Latha, Event Coordinator K Vijay Aravind and many teachers were present while welcoming the students.

The School Headmistress R Latha told TNIE, "We are increasing enrolment of students every year in our school. This year many students joined our school from private schools. However, students were at home for a long time due to the lockdown. Following the announcement of school opening, we visited the students and raised various awareness among by distributing leaflets."

"We also have a WhatsApp group with the students. On Monday, we gave them a warm welcome; students and their parents seemed happy," she said, adding parents rely on us to send their children to schools, hence, we will do our best to pay more attention to their safety. We also provided masks to the students and instructed them to maintain social distancing.

Event Coordinator K Vijay Aravind said, "We had the music band to motivate the students to come to school. It was well-received by all."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
music band aarthi welcoming students
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp