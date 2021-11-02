A welcome with traditional music

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A surprise awaited for the students of Chettikulam Panchayat Union Middle School in the district on Monday.

Teachers and Chettikulam village panchayat president welcomed the students with a music band and by performing aarthi. As the schools reopened, students were allowed to enter their classrooms after thermal screening and washing their hands. Among 465 students from Classes 1 to 5, at least 370 students were present in the school on Monday.

Village panchayat President Kala Thangarasu, headmistress R Latha, Event Coordinator K Vijay Aravind and many teachers were present while welcoming the students.

The School Headmistress R Latha told TNIE, "We are increasing enrolment of students every year in our school. This year many students joined our school from private schools. However, students were at home for a long time due to the lockdown. Following the announcement of school opening, we visited the students and raised various awareness among by distributing leaflets."

"We also have a WhatsApp group with the students. On Monday, we gave them a warm welcome; students and their parents seemed happy," she said, adding parents rely on us to send their children to schools, hence, we will do our best to pay more attention to their safety. We also provided masks to the students and instructed them to maintain social distancing.

Event Coordinator K Vijay Aravind said, "We had the music band to motivate the students to come to school. It was well-received by all."