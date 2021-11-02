STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Burst only green crackers and follow timings: TN govt

The Tamil Nadu government has urged people to burst only green crackers on Deepavali Day, as per the order of the Supreme Court.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has urged people to burst only green crackers on Deepavali Day, as per the order of the Supreme Court. The government also directed people to strictly adhere to the two-hour window — 6 am to 7 am, and 7 pm to 8 pm — for bursting crackers to avoid air and noise pollution on the Festival of Lights.

In a press statement, the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department said the government is committed to banning the use of barium salts in firecrackers and manufacturing and selling of joined firecrackers. The statement further recalled a 2018 Supreme Court order directing that firecrackers only be manufactured using raw materials that reduce emission levels.

Underlining the harmful effects of bursting certain firecrackers, the release said the TN Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) undertakes awareness drives every year. “Accordingly, the TNPCB will raise awareness among the public... with the help of the School Education, Higher Education and MSME departments, besides the DGP, Collectors, Director of Environment and Commissioners of all municipal corporations,” the release stated.

Do

  •  Only burst green crackers from 6-7 am and from 7-8 pm on Deepavali Day

Don’t

  •  Burst joined (serial) firecrackers
  •  Burst firecrackers in ‘silence’ areas (hospitals, schools, courts, religious places etc)
  •  Burst firecrackers near huts and fire-prone areas
