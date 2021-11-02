CM Stalin lays foundation stone for construction of houses, other welfare measures for Sri Lankan Tamils

Shyamsundar N By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the construction of houses and other welfare measures for Sri Lankan Tamils residing in the rehabilitation camps in Tamil Nadu.

As many as 7,469 houses will be built at a total cost of Rs 317 crore for 19,046 Sri Lankan Tamil families of 106 camps.



In its first phase, Stalin launched the construction of 3,510 houses at a cost of Rs 142.16 crore at the Melmonavur rehabilitation camp in Vellore.

Apart from this, the CM also launched the development works at the Melmonavur camp including basic amenities such as water supply, roads, and electricity at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

The construction of houses in other camps will be carried out in the coming weeks. Ministers and government department officials will be monitoring the works.

The Chief Minister also distributed various government welfare assistance to the Srilankan Tamils.

Handloom garments were distributed to four beneficiaries, eversilver vessels were given to two beneficiaries, and gas connection and connection equipment were given to three beneficiaries, skill development training admission certificates were distributed to three beneficiaries.

The CM handed over a cheque to a college student to pursue engineering with full scholarship. Another five students received cheques for enhanced scholarships. Stalin distributed cheques to 13 Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the Community Investment Fund (CIF).

Minister for Water Resources - Durai Murugan, Minister of Minorities, Wakf Board, and Non Resident Tamil Welfare, Refugees, and Evacuees - Ginger KS Masthan, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles - R Gandhi, Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand, Vellore district collector PKumaravel Pandian, MLAs, and government department officials were present at the event held on the premises of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Melmonavur.