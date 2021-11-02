STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
D Jayakumar urges SEC to conduct free and fair urban local body polls in TN

In his representation, the former minister stated that CCTV cameras should be installed at all polling centres, strong rooms and counting centres. 

Published: 02nd November 2021

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar

Former Tamil Nadu minister D Jayakumar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK organising secretary and former minister D Jayakumar submitted a representation with the State Election Commission (SEC) and urged the commission to take steps to conduct the upcoming urban local body election in a free and fair manner.

Contiguous recording of all material events during the elections, strong rooms and counting centres should be disclosed to the representatives of all the parties. Observers should be appointed block-wise and not district-wise, he urged.

