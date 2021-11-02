Establish separate directorate for us, power loom workers urge govt

Subashini Vijayakumar By

ERODE: Power loom workers have appealed to the State government to create a separate directorate for the sector stating that it would help the industry grow.

“Power loom workers were disappointed with the discussion on the demand for grants for the Ministry of Handlooms and Textiles in the Assembly session. Even the word ‘power loom’ was not mentioned in the policy document. The DMK manifesto promised to separate handloom and textiles sectors, so we are urging the government to form a separate directorate for power loom or at least keep us under the textile directorate instead of the handloom directorate,” said Suresh, president of Tamil Nadu Federation of Power loom Associations.

Sources said there are 1.15 lakh handloom units in the State, whereas six lakh units function in the power loom sector, which is the second-highest in India. Of this, more than 60,000 power looms function under 209 cooperative societies. Power loom weavers lamented that there are not many schemes implemented by the State for their welfare. “Because of the high cost, only the affluent buy handloom garments. The power loom industry caters to the clothing demands of the majority of the country’s population but is neglected. Even as per the government estimate, there are 1.15 lakh handloom units in TN employing 2.44 lakh workers. But handloom sector is given several hundreds of crores of rupees as subsidy, whereas power loom industry is left to fend for itself,” said Kandhavel, associations’ co-ordinator.

Power loom weavers said apart from the free supply of electricity up to 750 units bi-monthly, they do not get any substantial support from the State. The majority of power looms are plain looms with very few shuttleless looms. If the State and Centre don’t support upgradation, the power loom industry will slowly vanish, they added.

“The Centre provides 50 per cent subsidy to upgrade looms and the State only 10 per cent. This should be increased since states like Telangana and Andhra Pradesh provides 40 per cent subsidy. Whenever we talk about the increase in the yarn price affecting our business, there is no response from the government. If there is a separate directorate, all these problems could be addressed,” Kandhavel said. The creation of separate departments or ministries will also help to stop the manufacturing of products reserved for handlooms in power looms, he opined.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, R Gandhi, said the proposal for the formation of the separate textile and handloom directorates has been placed before the Chief Minister. “We will consider the request and take action if it is reasonable,” he said.