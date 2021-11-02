STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

IPS officer sexual assault: ‘Legible evidence’ sought in ex-special DGP case

Hearing a sexual harassment case against a former special DGP, the Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on Monday ordered the prosecution to submit legible evidence.

Published: 02nd November 2021 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Hearing a sexual harassment case against a former special DGP, the Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on Monday ordered the prosecution to submit legible evidence. The order was given after the former special DGP presented himself for the trial, and his counsel cited the need for clear evidence. 

The accused was earlier ordered to be present for the trial after his plea under Section 317 of the CrPC was dismissed on Friday. The counsel representing the accused said the CCTV footage, and other related documents given as evidence were not legible in the 400-page chargesheet, and demanded that a soft copy of the evidence be produced clearly in a pen drive.

Accepting the demand, CJM S Gopinathan ordered the counsel for the victim woman IPS officer to submit the same on Tuesday. On Friday, the former special DGP’s counsel was warned that if the accused wasn’t present for the trials, an arrest warrant would be issued.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPS officer sexual harassment Tamil Nadu
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp