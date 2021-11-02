IPS officer sexual assault: ‘Legible evidence’ sought in ex-special DGP case

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Hearing a sexual harassment case against a former special DGP, the Villupuram Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) on Monday ordered the prosecution to submit legible evidence. The order was given after the former special DGP presented himself for the trial, and his counsel cited the need for clear evidence.

The accused was earlier ordered to be present for the trial after his plea under Section 317 of the CrPC was dismissed on Friday. The counsel representing the accused said the CCTV footage, and other related documents given as evidence were not legible in the 400-page chargesheet, and demanded that a soft copy of the evidence be produced clearly in a pen drive.

Accepting the demand, CJM S Gopinathan ordered the counsel for the victim woman IPS officer to submit the same on Tuesday. On Friday, the former special DGP’s counsel was warned that if the accused wasn’t present for the trials, an arrest warrant would be issued.