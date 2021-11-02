STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NEET results: TN girl bags All-India 23 rank

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Scoring 99.9 per cent, SA Geethanjali from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu topped the State in the NEET-UG, medical entrance exam, the results of which were announced on Monday. Bagging All India Rank (AIR) 23, she scored 710 out of 720 marks.

Mrinal Kutteri from Telangana, Tanmay Gupta from Delhi and Karthika Nair from Maharashtra shared the top rank, scoring full marks. According to the National Testing Agency, the tie-breaking formula will be used during  the counselling stage for the candidates.

Madline Jemimah, a Person with Disabilities (PwD) candidate from TN, scored 560 marks and bagged the 7th rank in the PwD category. As many as 15 candidates were identified to have used unfair means in the exam and their results were cancelled.

A total  of 10,971 students were scheduled to appear from Tamil Nadu for the NEET-UG this year, which was held on September 12. In the following weeks, the Union Health Ministry is expected to release a rank list. Based on this, students will be admitted to MBBS and BDS courses. 

Of the total seats available in TN, 15 per cent were reserved as All India Quota seats, which will be filled via counselling by the Union government. The remaining 85 per cent State quota seats will be filled via separate counselling, which will be conducted by the State authorities.

This year’s paper had new elements such as ‘match the column’. While experts said Biology was the easiest, Chemistry was moderate and Physics, the toughest. Candidates can check their result and download their scorecard on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. 

