Price of shallot doubles as arrival dips, thanks to rain

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Following tomato and big onions, now the price of shallots has increased. The reason being spike in demand caused due to shortage of the vegetable. What was sold for Rs 10 - 15 per kilo in the starting of the month has doubled to Rs 32 as on Monday. Traders expect the price to go up further if the climatic conditions are not conducive.

Rains, on the other hand, have hit the export of shallots. The State's requirement for the vegetable is widely met by cultivators in Namakkal, Perambalur, Kallakurichi and Tiruchy districts. With a major portion of the harvest-ready shallots damaged in rains, traders are unable to export first grade quality shallots.

Thangaraj, secretary of Tiruchy Onion Wholesalers Association, said, "The available shallots in the markets are smaller in size and of second grade. Since such varieties cannot be exported, they are being sent to local markets. The export and local needs will be fully met only through the next harvest season in December. Till then the price is likely to remain high, even higher (Rs 50-60 per kg) in December."

Pandian, a resident of Tiruchy, said, "Shallots are one of the essential vegetables in the kitchen and it cannot be replaced with any other vegetable. The ones available in the market are smaller and poor in quality. Due to high demand, people are buying it in large quantities."