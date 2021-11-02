Puducherry government to bring in MCOCA to tackle rising cases of organised crime

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government is moving to bring MCOCA to the Union territory through legislation to address rising cases of organised crime, said Home Minister A Namassivayam.

MCOCA was a legislation first enacted by Maharashtra to address organised crime and it was extended to Delhi by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In the wake of three daring murders in the last two weeks, the law and order situation in Puducherry has been shaken and the police have been advised to initiate proper steps to arrest the culprits. Therefore to tackle organised crime, it was decided to enact the special law with stringent and deterrent provisions to deal with history sheeters, so that people can live in peace, Namassivayam said.

MCOCA overrides all other Indian laws and will prevail over any Indian law that conflicts with its provisions. It has provisions including the power in certain circumstances to intercept wire, electronic or oral communications to control the menace of organised crime and confine the accused in prison for two years without bail, he said. A proposal in this regard is being moved to the MHA for approval, following which it will be introduced in the Assembly for legislation, he said.

In the meantime, the government is also mulling amendments to the Goondas Act to give it more teeth to deal with history sheeters, he said. At present, the police department has moved a proposal to arrest 32 history sheeters under the Goondas Act to the District Magistrate for approval, he said. Operation Trishul has been launched to hunt down rowdies and arrest those who continue to commit crimes.

Namassivayam, who also holds the jail portfolio, said that he has given directions to the government for posting an IPS officer or senior PPS officer as Inspector General of Prisons instead of a Puducherry Civil Service officer holding the post as additional charge. Besides, to prevent crimes masterminded from prison, directions have been given to dismiss prison personnel found to have nexus with prisoners, said Namassivayam. Steps have been taken to fill the vacancies of 390 posts police constables in order to strengthen the police force, he said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah has been providing projects and assistance to Puducherry from time to time. Elaborating, he said that Rs 20 crore under the Prime Minister's Medical Insurance Scheme and GST arrears of Rs 330 crore were provided. The Ministry of Land Transport has approved Rs 400 crore for the construction of a flyover near Indira Gandhi Square and Rajiv Gandhi Square in Puducherry to ease traffic congestion. The Union government has approved Rs 300 crore for construction of a new Legislative Assembly complex and release the first installment of Rs 100 crores in the current financial year, said Namassivayam.

When asked by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to improve the sports sector, he said plans would be prepared and sent for availing benefits under "Khelo India "scheme. When Amit Shah was requested for assistance to revive the defunct Puducherry Co-operative Sugar Mill, he has made a recommendation to the Union Minister of Agriculture, said Namassivayam. A proposal for construction of a new fishing harbour would be sent, after the meeting with Union minister Murugan last week, he said.