Wall collapse kills two near Ariyalur's Jayankondam

By Express News Service

ARIYALUR/TIRUNELVELI: Two persons from a family died after a concrete wall of a water tank collapsed on their titled roof house near Jayankondam, on Monday. In the heavy rain coupled with thunder and lightning, the wall of the tank of one Subramanian (68), residing on Devanga Mudaliar Street in Jayankondam, fell on the neighbouring tiled roof house of one Arumugam. His son Ajithkumar (25) and mother Lakshmi (85), who were sleeping inside the house, were struck and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Tirunelveli Collector V Vishnu declared holiday for schools on Monday too, as heavy rains continued to lash the district. A total of 143.7 mm rainfall was recorded in the district, with the highest of 52 mm recorded in Radhapuram, according to reports at 8 am on Monday. As the water inflow to Thamirabarani surged, as many as 15 mandapams and 25 temples in Karuppanthurai, Kurukkuthurai, Meenakshipuram, Manimoortheeswaram amd Sindhupoondhurai have submerged in river water.

Lightning claims 2 lives

Chennai: Two women were killed on the spot when lightning struck them at Karumbakkam near Maduranthakam on Sunday. According to Chunambedu police, the incident occurred around 3 pm when the deceased M Mala (31) and S Anandhi (35) were working at a field. Police said both women hailed from Thotachery. They were working in the field as a part of a 20-woman group. As it started raining and the group moved to take shelter under a tree, lightning struck and killed them both. ENS