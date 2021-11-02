Water level at Mettur dam crosses 111 ft; full capacity in 15 days

M Sabari By

SALEM: There would not be water woes in Salem next summer. Thanks to the copious rains the district has been receiving recently, the water level in the Mettur dam has reached 111 ft. Sources said this would be adequate to maintain discharge for delta irrigation till January 28 and also cater to drinking water needs in summer.

Incessant rains in the catchment areas increased inflow to the dam whereas discharge is currently 100 cusec only. As a result, the water level has been steadily increasing since the second week of October. While the water level was 76 ft as of October 7, on November 1, it was 111.08 ft against the full capacity of 120 ft. The storage stood at 79.95 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. The inflow for the dam reduced to 11,251 cusec from Sunday's inflow of 13,172 cusec and the discharge for canal irrigation continued as 500 cusec.

Speaking to TNIE, Public Works Department (PWD) officials said if they receive an inflow of 12,000 cusec a day, it would increase the storage by one TMC. They added that 13 more TMC was needed for the dam to reach capacity.

“Since it has been raining continuously, there will be no need for significant discharge to the delta. If the present inflow continues, in the next 15 to 20 days, the dam level will attain capacity. We can discharge water till January 28 (customary date for stopping release for delta irrigation),” said officials.

The officials added that they are also in a position to supply drinking water to various districts as it only requires 18 TMC water per year.