STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Water level at Mettur dam crosses 111 ft; full capacity in 15 days

Incessant rains in the catchment areas increased inflow to the dam whereas discharge is currently 100 cusec only. As a result, the water level has been steadily increasing since the second week of October. 

Published: 02nd November 2021 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Mettur dam

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM: There would not be water woes in Salem next summer. Thanks to the copious rains the district has been receiving recently, the water level in the Mettur dam has reached 111 ft. Sources said this would be adequate to maintain discharge for delta irrigation till January 28 and also cater to drinking water needs in summer.

Incessant rains in the catchment areas increased inflow to the dam whereas discharge is currently 100 cusec only. As a result, the water level has been steadily increasing since the second week of October.  While the water level was 76 ft as of October 7, on November 1, it was 111.08 ft against the full capacity of 120 ft. The storage stood at 79.95 TMC against its full capacity of 93.47 TMC. The inflow for the dam reduced to 11,251 cusec from Sunday's inflow of 13,172 cusec and the discharge for canal irrigation continued as 500 cusec.

Speaking to TNIE, Public Works Department (PWD) officials said if they receive an inflow of 12,000 cusec a day, it would increase the storage by one TMC. They added that 13 more TMC was needed for the dam to reach capacity.

“Since it has been raining continuously, there will be no need for significant discharge to the delta. If the present inflow continues, in the next 15 to 20 days, the dam level will attain capacity. We can discharge water till January 28 (customary date for stopping release for delta irrigation),” said officials.

The officials added that they are also in a position to supply drinking water to various districts as it only requires 18 TMC water per year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
copious rains Mettur dam
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp