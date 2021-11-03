AIADMK has always stood by Tamils of Sri Lanka: EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Taking strong exception to Chief Minister MK Stalin’s remark that the previous AIADMK government did nothing for the welfare of the Sri Lankan Tamils, former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said right from the 1980s when the Sri Lankan Tamils issue started, the AIADMK has been doing its best for them and the party always stood by them.

Palaniswami said, “In 1983 when Sri Lankan Tamils came to Tamil Nadu as refugees, the then AIADMK regime led by former CM MG Ramachandran gave them shelter and the successive AIADMK governments implemented many welfare schemes for them.” After extending welfare schemes meant for the people of the State to the Tamil refugees living in the camps since 2011, the AIADMK been pushing for their dual citizenship, he added.