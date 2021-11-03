STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-cop held for burgling in Coimbatore, arrested

A former policeman was arrested after he was caught red-handed trying to break into a house in Senthil Nagar here on Monday night. 

Published: 03rd November 2021

By Express News Service

According to police, R Muneeswaran (35), a native of Kamudhapatti Poovanthi in Sivaganga, was terminated as constable in 2019 after he was arrested in mobile phone and motorcycle theft cases. 

On Monday night, Muneeswaran and his associate, Mubarak Ali (31), broke into the house of K Nirmala (38) and was spotted by her neighbour who alerted others and Karumathampatti police. The locals caught Muneeshwaran red-handed but Ali escaped. Police recovered stolen properties — a laptop, a digital camera and bike. 

Sources said Muneeswaran was involved in two chain snatching cases on the Police Recruitment School (PRS) premises in Coimbatore last year. He was arrested by Race Course police then and later came out on bail a few months ago.

