IPS officer sexual assault case: Soft copy of evidence against special DGP submitted

The CJM adjourned the next hearing of the trial of the sexual harassment case on November 8.

Published: 03rd November 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Prosecution in the case against the suspended special DGP, who was accused of harassing a woman IPS officer, submitted a softcopy of evidence at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Villupuram on Tuesday.

The suspended DGP’s counsel sought a softcopy of the evidence and other related documents, arguing it was unclear in the hardcopy of the 400-page charge sheet filed by the CB-CID, during the trial on Monday. So the prosecution was directed to provide the same in a pen drive on Tuesday.

When the court trial began on Friday, the suspended DGP was absent, as he sought a plea under section 317 of the Criminal Procedure Code — a provision for inquiries and trials being held in the absence of the accused. However, the second accused SP Kannan (suspended) was present on Friday.

Chief Judicial Magistrate S Gopinathan dismissed the suspended DGP’s plea and directed him to be present for the hearing on Monday or the court will be constrained to issue an arrest warrant. Following the order, both the accused were present in the CJM court on Monday. The CJM adjourned the next hearing of the trial of the sexual harassment case on November 8.

Illegal mining case: Kerala man gets anticipatory bail
Madurai: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to six persons, including a man from Kerala, who was booked for illegally quarrying Rs 67 lakh worth river sand from Tirunelveli, and transporting it to Kerala. T Manuvel George (70) of Kottayam had obtained permission from the Tirunelveli authorities to have a stockyard in Kallidaikurichi village for storing minerals. But he exploited the permit by illegally quarrying river sand. A penalty of nearly `9 crore was imposed on him, and a criminal case was registered. The investigation was later transferred to the CB-CID. George was previously granted interim bail to him on the condition to appear before the CB-CID for inquiry. Since he agreed to deposit a sum of Rs 15 lakh before concerned court and appear for inquiry as and when required, Justice Pugalendhi granted him the anticipatory bail.

