STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Living together won't confer any matrimonial right: Madras High Court

The bench said living together will not confer upon the parties any legal right to raise a matrimonial dispute before the Family Court unless the marriage has been legally solemnized.

Published: 03rd November 2021 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Long cohabitation or living together will not confer upon the parties any legal right to raise a matrimonial dispute before a Family Court, unless their marriage has been solemnized in a manner known to law, the Madras High Court has ruled.

A division bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and R Vijayakumar gave the ruling, while dismissing an appeal from R Kalaiselvi of Coimbatore, on Tuesday.

Originally, Kalaiselvi had moved a Family Court in Coimbatore seeking restitution of conjugal rights under Section 32 of the Divorce Act 1869.

But the Family Court rejected the plea on February 14, 2019, hence, the present appeal.

She claimed that she was living with Joseph Baby from 2013. But, he deserted her later.

Dismissing the appeal, the judges said that they have no hesitation in concurring with the findings of the Family Court judge.

"When the marriage has not been solemnized under any one of the enactments, even assuming that there was long and continuous cohabitation or the parties were living together will not give rise to a cause of action for filing an application for restitution of conjugal rights. Long cohabitation or living together will not confer upon the parties any legal right to raise a matrimonial dispute before the Family Court, unless their marriage has been solemnized in a manner known to law," the bench said and upheld the lower court order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Living together law courtMadras High Court Family Court Matrimony rights Marriage rights
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp