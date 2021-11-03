STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mullaiperiyar row: AIADMK to stage protests on November 9

Panneerselvam and Palaniswami condemned State Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan, saying he yielded to  pressure from the neighbouring State.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK will stage demonstrations at the headquarters of five districts — Theni, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram — on November 9 condemning the release of water from the Mullaiperiyar dam in the presence of Kerala ministers, as the storage level was nearing 138 feet.

“The demonstrations will be staged condemning the DMK government’s stance over Mullaiperiyar dam without considering the requirements of farmers of five districts and the drinking water needs of the people there,” AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said.

Panneerselvam and Palaniswami condemned State Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan, saying he yielded to  pressure from the neighbouring State. Asserting that water stored in the Mullaiperiyar dam would be very important for the five southern districts, both leaders said, “Only when 152 feet of water is stored in the dam can sufficient water for irrigation and drinking purposes for seven lakh farmers and 80 lakh people in five districts can be provided.”

