No efforts spared to make Pondy a developed Union Territory: CM

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday said his government was keen to ensure that Puducherry became the most developed Union Territory.

Addressing reporters here, Rangasamy said, "promises made to the people during the run up to the Assembly polls held in April this year and also the schemes announced on the floor of the Assembly after the AINRC led coalition ministry came into existence are being implemented expeditiously." He said, "no efforts are spared to make Puducherry a developed Union Territory." The CM said pension (monthly assistance) for the aged persons had been hiked by Rs 500 every month and this benefit was now in force in keeping with the assurance given on the floor of the House during the recent budget session.

Rangasamy said funds for all the 30 elected and three nominated legislators had been earmarked to enable them to take up developmental works in their respective constituencies.

Noting that focused attention was paid to combat Covid 19 in the Union Territory, he said because of sustained works done by the Department of Health and allied departments the number of new cases of corona virus have come down in Puducherry.

Rangasamy appealed to the people to adhere to the COVID-19 related preventive measures so that Puducherry would establish a record of a Union Territory that has eradicated the virus.

He urged people to come forward to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest and said cent percent coverage of all eligible persons should be achieved at the earliest.

On vacant posts in government departments, he said it would be filled soon and also recruitment of police constables would be done so that development of Puducherry is ensured through coordinated functioning of the departments.