NTK chief Seeman booked under sedition, five other sections

Police on Tuesday registered a case against NTK Chief Coordinator Seeman under five sections including sedition.  

Published: 03rd November 2021 05:35 AM

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party chief coordinator Senthamizhan Seeman. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

SALEM: Police on Tuesday registered a case against NTK Chief Coordinator Seeman under five sections including sedition.  

Seeman took part in Tamil Nadu Day celebrations in a marriage hall in Salem city, where he allegedly made controversial remarks. Ammapet VAO Raja lodged a police complaint against him for his speech and for violating Covid-19 SOP based on which a case was registered under Section 124 (a) (sedition), 143 (unlawful assembly), 153 (a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) and 505 (1) (3) (with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community) of the IPC.

