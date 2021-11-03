TN likely to receive less rain from November 4

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NAGAPATTINAM: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said the quantum of rainfall in Tamil Nadu would decrease from November 4. “The low pressure area now lies over the Comorin area and surrounding regions with the associated cyclonic circulation. It is likely to emerge into the Southeast Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours and move north-northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 48 hours.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Kerala till November 4 and in Tamil Nadu till November 3 and decrease thereafter,” said IMD’s All Indian Weather Bulletin issued on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday, thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rain are likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai. Heavy rainfall is likely in Vellore, Ranipet, Cuddalore and delta districts. On Deepavali, only scattered heavy to moderate rain is likely over these districts. Overall, the rains would continue till November 6.

The Northeast monsoon has already left nearly 670 hectares of paddy partially inundated in Nagapattinam. D Rajendran, a farmer from Manalur, said, “We cultivated in July only when the Vennaru flow pushed into our fields against gravity. But we have lost them now. The stalks have rotted, and the grains in the have started to germinate.”

Officials of the Agriculture department said 414 hectares of paddy cultivated in Mayiladuthurai district have suffered partial inundation. Meanwhile, in Dindigul district, owing to heavy rains, Collector S Visakan declared holiday for schools in Kodaikanal.

House collapse kills 1

a sexagenarian woman died after her house collapsed following heavy rains in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday