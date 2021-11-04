STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DVAC seizes Rs 2.06 crore from PWD engineer

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A team of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) officials headed by Salem DSP Krishna Rajan (in-charge Vellore district) seized Rs 2.06 crore from the residence of PWD Executive Engineer (technical education wing) CN Shobana at Hosur on Wednesday. 

Krishna told media persons that Shobana (58), a PWD Executive Engineer based at Vellore was in charge of eight districts for approving building for colleges. Following a tip-off, Vellore DVAC Inspector Rajini and his team seized Rs 20 lakh near her office in Vellore on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, the DVAC team with DSP Krishna Rajan and Krishnagiri DVAC inspector Syed Sultan Busha conducted a search at her residence in Hosur and seized Rs 2.06 crore cash and found 38 sovereign of gold jewellery, 1.3 kg of silver articles, 14 property documents, 11 bank accounts and Rs 28 lakh as fixed deposit in a bank and found another bank locker key.  In total, Rs 2. 27 crore valuables were seized. 
Vellore DVAC inspector Vijay would inquire about the issue further, said the DSP.

DVAC found 14 bank accounts
