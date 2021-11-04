STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flak for Manonmaniam Sundaranar University order mandating nod for seminar

Academics demand university to withdraw circular issued on October 28 after right-wing groups stage protests

Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. (Photo | EPS)

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A recent circular from Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) mandating prior permission for conducting seminars, has met with severe opposition. Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association (MUTA), and heads of departments at MSU have condemned the move. 

The circular was issued on October 28, following protests against a seminar on ‘Periyar and Islam’ by Hindu Munnani and ABVP workers. “For conducting seminar, conference or workshop, respective departments must obtain permission in advance. The note order must have the model invitation, details of the resource person/speaker and other details. This must be adhered to scrupulously,” reads the circular issued to all heads of departments.

“The State government should ask the MSU administration to withdraw this circular, which robs the institute of autonomy and intellectual freedom. Even the University Grants Commission (UGC) had asked university departments to conduct lecture series on respective subjects,” said the head of a university department requesting anonymity.

Another head of the department condemned the MSU administration for bowing to external pressures from right-wing outfits. “The Centre for Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy’s duty itself is to create awareness about the religious and caste system. That is why, it organised the ‘Periyar and Islam’ seminar,” he added. Demanding withdrawal of the varsity’s circular, MUTA general secretary Nagarajan said the MSU administration expected all departments to conduct seminars only on topics the administration recommended.

MSU Vice Chancellor K Pitchumani refuted the allegations, and said issuing of such circulars was a routine process. “By obtaining details of planned seminars, the administration will be able to take steps of caution,” he added.

